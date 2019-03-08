Cowboys pick up options on Joe Looney, Joe Thomas

Getty Images

The Cowboys have picked up the options on receiver Allen Hurns, offensive lineman Joe Looney and linebacker Joe Thomas, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News reports. It puts the three players under contract with the Cowboys for 2019.

The Hurns’ move was reported earlier Friday. He is expected to take over as the slot receiver if the Cowboys don’t re-sign Cole Beasley.

Dallas would like Beasley back, but he likely gets more money elsewhere.

Hurns, 27, made 20 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season after signing as a free agent.

Looney, 28, has proved a valuable backup since joining the Cowboys in 2016. He started all 16 games at center last season with Travis Frederick recovering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease. He also has started games at left guard and as an extra blocker.

Thomas, 27, appeared in 10 games last season, his first with the Cowboys. He played 58 snaps on defense and 138 on special teams.