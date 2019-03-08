Cowboys, Sean Lee working on restructured contract

Getty Images

Sean Lee has decided he wants to play a 10th season, and he wants to play for the Cowboys. The Cowboys have decided they want the linebacker back, just not with a $7 million base salary and a $10.075 million cap hit his current contract calls for in the final year of his deal.

So the sides are working on a restructured contract for Lee, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Jason Witten’s deal provides a template, with the the tight end getting a $2 million base salary and a series of bonuses and incentives that can earn him up to $5 million in 2019.

Lee, 32, will return as a backup with Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith the team’s starting linebackers.

Lee missed nine games last season and has missed 51 in his career. He made a career-low 37 tackles in 2018.