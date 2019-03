Getty Images

The Cowboys signed defensive tackle Daniel Ross to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

Ross, 25, was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

Ross has appeared in 16 games in his two seasons with the Cowboys, making 19 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He played 249 snaps on defense in 13 games last season and 13 snaps on special teams.