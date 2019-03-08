DeMarcus Ware donates $10,000 for grave markers for tornado victims

Getty Images

Former NFL pass rusher DeMarcus Ware has committed $10,000 to pay for grave markers for the 23 victims of Sunday’s tornado in Beauregard, Alabama.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris issued a press release Friday afternoon about Ware’s donation, the Montgomery Advertiser reports.

Ware was born in Lee County and the state honored him three years ago, declaring April 19 as DeMarcus Ware Day.

“When I heard the news, I didn’t know where to start; I just knew I had to do something,” Ware said in a news release. “We are coming up on ‘DeMarcus Ware Day’ in the state of Alabama and when that proclamation was declared three years ago, I made a vow to always do my part to protect ‘Sweet Home Alabama.’ All things considered, this donation is small in comparison to the devastating feeling of burying a loved one. I look forward to making an even bigger impact in the weeks to come as relief needs continue to be assessed.”

The EF4 tornado packed 170 mph winds as it left 70 miles of destruction in its wake.