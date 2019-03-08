Denzel Perryman re-signs with Chargers

Getty Images

Talks between the Chargers and linebacker Denzel Perryman about a new contract proved to be fruitful ones.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides have agreed on a new deal. It’s a two-year pact for Perryman and no financial details have been reported at this time.

Perryman was set for unrestricted free agency next week and ranked No. 54 on our list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL this year. He has been a starter for most of his time with the team. The Chargers haven’t had him in the lineup all that much the last two years, however.

Perryman’s been an effective player when healthy, but he’s missed 16 regular season games over the last two years because of injury and that will have to change if the team is going to see a full return on the investment they’re making in their 2015 second-round pick.