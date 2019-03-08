Dolphins announce Dwayne Allen’s visit has concluded

Getty Images

Veteran tight end Dwayne Allen has hopped from team to team over the last few days as he looks for a place to play in 2019 and his fourth visit of the week wrapped up on Friday.

The Dolphins announced that Allen’s visit with the team came to an end on Friday afternoon. Allen spent time with the Browns, Bills and Lions before heading to South Florida.

There are some familiar faces on the Miami coaching staff as head coach Brian Flores, offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski were all with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins. Allen spent the last two seasons with the Patriots before being released earlier this week.

Any Ravens interest might have dried up when they re-signed Nick Boyle to a three-year deal and there’s been no word of other visits, so Allen may have a spot with one of the other three teams soon.