Dolphins releasing Danny Amendola

After hiring Brian Flores to be their head coach, the Dolphins are openly selling the Patriot Way.

But they’re getting rid of at least one former Patriot.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Dolphins are releasing wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Amendola caught 59 passes for 575 yards and a touchdown in his one season in Miami (after five productive years with the Patriots). Granted, it was a bad offense so it’s hard to blame him.

But the Dolphins elected to clear the $6 million cap hit (with no dead money) to part ways with the veteran in a season that may not be much better.