Eric Weddle visiting the Rams

AP

The Rams have been willing to become Patriots West, taking on veteran players on short-term deals when they want to get to a specific environment.

They might be bolstering their secondary that way.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former Ravens safety Eric Weddle is set to visit the Rams.

They are among the five teams he’s narrowed his list to, though it’s unclear if he’s going to see them all before the free agent market opens next Wednesday.

He said upon his release from the Ravens that he wanted to move quickly, as the safety market is glutted with talent (including Rams unrestricted free agent Lamarcus Joyner), so getting a deal before the rest of them can is a benefit.