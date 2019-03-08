Jaguars cutting Carlos Hyde

Getty Images

A report earlier this month had the Jaguars trying to trade defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Carlos Hyde, but that didn’t work out on either front.

Shortly after word broke that the team is cutting Jackson, there are multiple reports that they are releasing Hyde as well.

Hyde came to Jacksonville when the Jaguars sent a fifth-round pick to the Browns during the 2018 season and he played eight games for the AFC South team after the deal. Hyde ran 58 times for 189 yards in Jacksonville and will now hit free agency for the second straight year.

Hyde was set to make $3.25 million in 2019 and $2 million of that salary was set to become guaranteed on March 15. The Jaguars will get $4.7 million in cap space as a result of parting ways with the back.