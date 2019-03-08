Jermey Parnell, Carson Tinker out in Jacksonville as well

By the end of the day, it may be easier to come up with a list of the players the Jaguars haven’t cut than the ones that have been dropped from the roster.

The latest additions to the scroll are right tackle Jermey Parnell and long snapper Carson Tinker. The Jaguars announced those moves while also making it official that defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson and running back Carlos Hyde are on the discard pile.

Parnell started 57 games for the Jaguars over the last four seasons. Tinker has missed a lot of time with injuries over the last two seasons and the Jaguars re-signed his replacement Matt Overton this week.

Parnell was due $6 million in 2019 and the Jaguars will get all of that cap space back along with the $860,000 that Tinker was set to make. The team also created $23 million-plus with their other moves.

That space is expected to go toward a move for quarterback Nick Foles in free agency. Once that happens, the Jags could release Blake Bortles, although they’d only clear $4.5 million of his $21 million cap hit with that move.

  1. See all Jags fans who were always whining about being over the cap and not being in the market for Nick Foles? It was that easy to clear up a ton of cap space and you should be happy you’re getting a massive upgrade over Blake Bortles!

  2. If it happens, we will be happy to get Nick Foles. If not, we’ll be happy anyway b/c we have swimming pools in the stadium, the best owner and tailgating generally runs from 9 AM to 7 PM on game days.

  3. If I were Foles, before I signed any contract I’d want a commitment from that Jags that they are going to do something with that atrocious offensive line. They better go out and sign at least two starters and some depth. In my opinion, they need to spend their first rounder on a monster OL. Then probably add a few more in the draft. However, it’s the Jags. They’ll probably draft a kicker in the first round and a punter in the second round.

