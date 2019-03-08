Jermey Parnell, Carson Tinker out in Jacksonville as well

Getty Images

By the end of the day, it may be easier to come up with a list of the players the Jaguars haven’t cut than the ones that have been dropped from the roster.

The latest additions to the scroll are right tackle Jermey Parnell and long snapper Carson Tinker. The Jaguars announced those moves while also making it official that defensive tackle Malik Jackson, safety Tashaun Gipson and running back Carlos Hyde are on the discard pile.

Parnell started 57 games for the Jaguars over the last four seasons. Tinker has missed a lot of time with injuries over the last two seasons and the Jaguars re-signed his replacement Matt Overton this week.

Parnell was due $6 million in 2019 and the Jaguars will get all of that cap space back along with the $860,000 that Tinker was set to make. The team also created $23 million-plus with their other moves.

That space is expected to go toward a move for quarterback Nick Foles in free agency. Once that happens, the Jags could release Blake Bortles, although they’d only clear $4.5 million of his $21 million cap hit with that move.