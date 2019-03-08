Kevin Johnson set to visit Jets next

AP

Cornerback Kevin Johnson‘s tour of NFL teams will continue this weekend.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Johnson will be flying in to visit the Jets on Friday night. Johnson has met with the Bills and Browns since being released by the Texans earlier this week.

The Jets signed Trumaine Johnson to a big deal in free agency last offseason and didn’t get the kind of production they were looking for in his first year with the team. He’ll be back in 2019, but Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine are both set for free agency so the team needs more capable players at the position.

Johnson has been one of those when healthy, but injuries have been a recurring issue for the 2015 first-round pick.

Wilson adds that the Panthers have also shown interest in Johnson, so he may be continuing to travel around the country after speaking to the Jets.