Lions release T.J. Lang

AP

The Lions said in February that they were still figuring out what they wanted to do with guard T.J. Lang and they announced their decision on Friday.

Lang has been released after two seasons with the team. General Manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia released a statement thanking Lang for his efforts.

“We would like to personally thank T.J. Lang for his two seasons with the Lions. He represented everything you could want from a football player and team captain. We all publicly saw him perform on the field at a very high level, but what was seen in the building every day was a player who had great leadership, professionalism and passion for the game of football. It meant a lot for T.J. to play in his home city and we have the utmost respect for him as a man. We wish T.J. and his family all the best in the future.”

Lang played 13 games in his first season with Detroit, but head and neck injuries limited him to six games last season. He was set to make $8.25 million during the 2019 season and have a cap number over $11.5 million. The Lions will get over $8.8 million of that space back by moving on without Lang.