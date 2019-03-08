Marcus Gilbert tweets his goodbye to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Steelers are apparently making other moves today.

Veteran Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert just tweeted out “Next chapter,” with the praying hands and sunglasses emoji, which unless he’s reading scripture on the beach can only mean so many things. Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said there’s no confirmation from the team at this point.

The Steelers can clear $4.9 million in cap room by parting ways with the 31-year-old lineman. The former second-round pick was entering the final year of his contract.

He didn’t get back on the field after the bye week last year, though they waited until December to put him on injured reserve. He’s only played 12 games the last two seasons.