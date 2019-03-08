Michael Bennett wants a raise

Getty Images

The Eagles have been shopping defensive end Michael Bennett. A team that trades for him better be ready to give him a raise.

Bennett said this morning on NFL Network that he wants more than the $7.2 million he’s due this year.

“We’re in a tough situation as far as the salary cap and I’m not willing to take a pay cut. I actually want a pay raise,” Bennett said. “Whatever team I go to, I want to get paid more than I do now.”

That may be a tall order: Bennett is 33 years old, and teams looking to pay that much are probably going to want someone younger. The Eagles may have to cut Bennett, not trade him, if they don’t want to pay him.