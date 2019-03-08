Ndamukong Suh continues to lean on Warren Buffett for advice

Getty Images

Free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has made a pile of money in the NFL. But when it’s time to consider future moves, he listens to a guy with an even bigger pile.

Via Fortune Magazine, Suh told the Bloomberg Business of Sports Podcast that he continues to rely on the advice of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, with whom he has developed a close relationship over the years.

“All you have to do is pick up the phone and he’s always there to answer,” Suh said. “I’ve learned a handful of things from him and continue to do so.”

Suh has always taken greater economic considerations into contracts, such as the absence of state income tax when he decided to sign with the Dolphins in 2015. While going to California last year on a one-year deal with the Rams (for $14 million) put him at a higher tax risk, Suh said the opportunities to meet moguls such as Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson and Mandalay Entertainment Chairman Peter Guber, who is also an investor in several sports teams.

“As Mr. Warren Buffett has always said: There’s intrinsic value in certain cities,” Suh said. “So, even though L.A. and the state of California have very high taxes, there’s a lot of intrinsic value that I’ve been able to lean on. . . .

“I’ll take a hit in taxes to be able to have the opportunity to be close to those people.”

Suh has made around $138 million in his playing career, and is in position to add considerably to that sum after a strong year with the Rams. And for a guy with investment dreams beyond the sports realm, he’s found as good a mentor as one could possibly find.