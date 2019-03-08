Nick Saban has plenty of praise for Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Kyler Murray had a strange week. It’s ending with high praise from one of the best college coaches of all time.

Nick Saban, appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio, provided a glowing assessment of the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner.

“I think he’s a very dynamic player, probably the most difficult player to defend that we played against all year,” Saban said. “And, you know, we played against some really good players. I think like the Clemson quarterback [Trevor Lawrence] is really, really a good player but when you are talking about a guy that is an effective passer and has the quickness and speed and versatility of Kyler Murray, I mean it is really, really hard on a defense. It takes you out of almost everything you want to do. e didn’t get a lot of pressure on the guy because we rushed three guys a lot because you have somebody spy the guy all the time, and then the spy can’t get him on the ground. So it’s like, ‘Why are we even doing this?’ But when you don’t do it he pulls it down and runs it for 25 yards. So it’s really, really difficult and this guy is a really dynamic player. A fine young man, too, really sharing some time with them in the playoff game and some of the things that we do, he’s a character-quality leader on his team as well.”

That’s not bad at all coming from a guy who has become pretty damn good at assessing players, given that a guy who has never even spoken to Murray said earlier this week that Murray somehow showed poor leadership qualities during 15-minute Combine interviews.