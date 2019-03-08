Raiders extend safety Erik Harris

Getty Images
The Raiders continue to be mentioned with the big news of the day, but they’re doing some other roster-building at the moment.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Raiders have agreed to a two-year extension with safety Erik Harris.
The special teamer can make up to $6.5 million, with $2.5 million guaranteed.
Harris began as a linebacker in the CFL and was with the Saints in 2016 before tearing his ACL. He signed with the Raiders in 2017, and played in 31 games with four starts the last two seasons.
He would have been a restricted free agent, and this keeps them from having to tender him for $2 million for one year.