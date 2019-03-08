Rams announce Mark Barron’s release

Getty Images

The Rams made the previously reported release of linebacker Mark Barron official Friday, announcing his departure.

Barron started 12 games last season, making 60 tackles, a sack, a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a safety.

The Bucs made Barron the seventh overall pick in 2012. They traded him to the Rams at the trade deadline in 2014, and he played both safety and linebacker during his time there.

Barron missed only six games in his four full seasons with the Rams. He started 58 games in his 4 1/2 seasons with the team.

He made 398 tackles, seven sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and 19 pass breakups with the Rams.