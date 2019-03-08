Rams sign Eric Weddle

Getty Images

Eric Weddle‘s first visit since becoming a free agent this week was with the Rams and he won’t be taking any other trips.

The Rams tweeted “fear the beard” a short time after word of Weddle’s visit went public and multiple reporters confirmed that the post was in reference to a deal with the veteran safety. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal with a base value of $10.5 million and that it could go up to $12.5 million if certain conditions are met.

It is a return to Southern California for Weddle, who grew up there and spent the first nine years of his career in San Diego with the Chargers. His family still lives in the San Diego area and that was surely part of the allure of joining the Rams.

Weddle joins the Rams a few days before Lamarcus Joyner will become an unrestricted free agent and the move all but closes the door on his return to L.A.