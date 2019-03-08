Report: Allen Hurns back to working out, will remain with Cowboys this year

Getty Images

When Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns suffered a serious ankle injury in the playoffs, there were concerns that it might be the kind of injury a wide receiver could never come back from. But it appears that Hurns is doing well two months later.

Hurns is back working out at the Cowboys’ facility, and the team plans to pick up his $4 million option for 2019, Mike Fisher of 247 Sports reports.

The 27-year-old Hurns didn’t do a lot for the Cowboys last season, catching only 20 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns despite playing in all 16 games. Once the Cowboys got Amari Cooper involved in their offense, Hurns became a non-factor.

But Hurns is a well-liked and well-respected player, and the Cowboys think they can still get something out of him this season, despite that serious injury.