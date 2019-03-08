Report: Billy Turner won’t re-sign with Broncos ahead of free agency

Getty Images

The Broncos are set to land a new quarterback on March 13 when their trade with the Ravens for Joe Flacco can become official and they will likely be looking for some offensive linemen to protect him as well.

Center Matt Paradis, right tackle Jared Veldheer and Billy Turner, who started games at left guard and right tackle last year, are set for free agency. At least one of them is expected to hit the open market rather than re-sign in Denver.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Turner had been talking to the team about a new deal, but that he has halted those discussions. Teams can start talking to free agents on Monday, but no deals can be made official until Wednesday.

Turner started 11 games overall for the Broncos last year. He had previous starting experience at guard with the Dolphins.