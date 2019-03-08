Report: Eagles plan to trade or release Michael Bennett

Getty Images

Michael Bennett wants a raise. He’s going to have to get it from somebody other than the Eagles.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles plan to either trade or release the veteran defensive end before the start of free agency next Wednesday.

The 33-year-old Bennett is signed for an imminently reasonable $7.2 million cap number next year, but after registering nine sacks last season as a versatile inside-outside pass-rusher feels entitled to more money.

“I’m not willing to take a pay cut,” Bennett said earlier Friday on the NFL Network. “I actually want a pay raise at this point, and so just to know that whatever team I go to, I want to be paid more than I’m getting paid now.”

He’d probably also want a starting job, and with the Eagles committing to Brandon Graham with an extension and first-rounder Derek Barnett, that’s not necessarily available there.