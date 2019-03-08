Report: ESPN going with a two-man booth for 2019

ESPN

No one can replace Jason Witten.

More accurately, no one will replace Jason Witten.

Jim Miller, who wrote the definitive oral history of ESPN, said in an appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast (via SportsBusiness Daily) that the four-letter network likely will go with a two-person booth for Monday Night Football in 2019. Joe Tessitore will handle the play-by-play responsibilities, and Booger McFarland will provide the analysis.

Miller added one caveat: A third person would be added to the team, if Peyton Manning would agree to be the third person.

ESPN apparently didn’t nudge Witten out of the booth. Miller said that, although plenty of people at ESPN were disappointed by Witten’s performance, ESPN had hoped to give him another season in the hopes that his performance would improve.