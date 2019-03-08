Report: Jaguars tell Malik Jackson they’re cutting him

Getty Images

Malik Jackson is on the way out in Jacksonville.

Jackson, the defensive tackle who was a Pro Bowler for the Jaguars in 2017, has been told he’s getting cut, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Although Jackson is a good player, the Jaguars don’t have much cap space and decided that his $13 million base salary is more than they want to pay. There had been talk that they might trade him, but apparently no other team wanted to spend that much, either.

The 29-year-old Jackson will hit free agency, where he’s likely to find many suitors, although unlikely to find any wanting to pay him $13 million a year.