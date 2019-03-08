Report: Malcolm Smith restructures deal with 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers announced a series of decisions about contract options on Thursday, but they did not say what call they made about linebacker Malcolm Smith‘s deal.

There reportedly won’t be an announcement about picking up Smith’s option, but he’s not on his way off the roster. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Smith has restructured his contract and will remain with the team.

Details of the reworked deal are not included in the report. Smith was set to make $3.75 million in 2019 with a cap hit of just over $5.4 million.

Smith signed with the 49ers in 2017, but missed that season with a torn pectoral. He made 35 tackles in 12 appearances last season.