Report: Martellus Bennett may join Patriots to play with his brother

Getty Images

A year ago, Martellus Bennett was released by the Patriots, and he announced his retirement a couple weeks later. Now he may be ready to come back.

Shortly after news broke that the Patriots are working on a trade for Michael Bennett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that his brother Martellus Bennett is interested in coming out of retirement to play with his brother.

The Patriots released Martellus a year ago just before a $2 million roster bonus was going to come due, but if he’s willing to take less money this year than he was slated to earn if he had played last year, New England might be interested in bringing him back.

Martellus, who turns 32 on Sunday, was an NFL tight end for a decade, with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots and Packers. The 33-year-old Michael has played for the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Eagles.