Report: Martellus Bennett may join Patriots to play with his brother

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2019, 4:24 PM EST
Getty Images

A year ago, Martellus Bennett was released by the Patriots, and he announced his retirement a couple weeks later. Now he may be ready to come back.

Shortly after news broke that the Patriots are working on a trade for Michael Bennett, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that his brother Martellus Bennett is interested in coming out of retirement to play with his brother.

The Patriots released Martellus a year ago just before a $2 million roster bonus was going to come due, but if he’s willing to take less money this year than he was slated to earn if he had played last year, New England might be interested in bringing him back.

Martellus, who turns 32 on Sunday, was an NFL tight end for a decade, with the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Patriots and Packers. The 33-year-old Michael has played for the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Eagles.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Report: Martellus Bennett may join Patriots to play with his brother

  6. I’m OK with Bennett-squared at probably 50% of the price of Flowers and Dwayne Allen. It’s how the Pats maintain good depth and why they are always playing in January.

  8. Marty Bennett has been out of professional football for two years, and was pretty banged up when he was retired. Like Witten, it makes for a good story, but I doubt either can make a meaningful contribution at this point.

  10. Chill_Donahue says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    Amendola is being rumored to get released by Dolphins soon. Lets get the band back together!
    —————————-
    The way he mouthed off along with his fanboys when he left, good riddance.

  12. 2 Bennett’s might be 1 too many, but with 12 picks in a deep draft they can bring in a few older guys to balance the youth the will get in the draft and the free agents they will lose. Just don’t overdo it Bill.

  13. Patriot Nation…Good luck with Marty B….As a Cowboys fan, I watched when Dallas drafted him and paid him a boatload of money. He was never a difference maker, bad locker room guy. However, if any team can turn him into a player, it is the Patriots. Glad he’s out of Dallas.

  15. He does realize that he was released right? Maybe he’ll pay the Pats to loiter with his brother. I’m guessing that’s the only way he gets into the locker room.

  17. weeisux says:
    March 8, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    2 Bennett’s might be 1 too many, but with 12 picks in a deep draft they can bring in a few older guys to balance the youth the will get in the draft and the free agents they will lose. Just don’t overdo it Bill.
    _______________
    How delusional must you be to think he can give advice to Belichick on how to construct a winning roster. Shhh.

  18. Martellus: I’m thinking of coming out of retirement so I can play with my brother

    Belichick: Cool story bro

  19. Marty played fairly well for the Patriots and if he’d accept less money to play with his brother for a year, maybe it could work out. And maybe the Patriots could teach Michael how not to encroach. People focus on Butler’s miracle interception in the Super Bowl with Seattle, but it was Michael Bennett’s subsequent encroachment penalty that sealed the deal.

    This should be interesting at the very least.

    Not to jump the gun, but have there ever been two sets of brothers on the same team? I can’t imagine there have been.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!