Report: Michael Bennett heading to New England

Getty Images

The Patriots didn’t tag Trey Flowers, sending their top pass-rusher into the open market. They didn’t wait to replace him.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are trading veteran defensive end Michael Bennett to the Patriots, with draft pick compensation being worked out.

Bennett was looking for a raise, and the Patriots are seldom in a hurry to pass those out. What’s not in doubt is Bennett’s versatility and ability to get to quarterbacks. He had nine sacks last year for the Eagles, rushing from inside and out.

His brother Martellus picked up a Super Bowl ring with the Patriots in 2016, and now Michael has a chance to match his brother.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m. ET: McLane reports that the Eagles are expected to receive a 2020 fifth-rounder from the Patriots, in exchange for Bennett and a 2020 seventh-rounder.