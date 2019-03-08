Report: One team was told Antonio Brown wants to be highest-paid WR in league

Getty Images

Antonio Brown said last month that he was not looking for a new contract when and if he is traded from the Steelers to a new team, but a team talking to Pittsburgh about trading for the wide receiver reportedly got a different message this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that a team involved in talks with the Steelers was told that Brown wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Giants wideout Odell Beckham currently holds that spot with a contract that averages $18 million a year.

The identity of the team is not part of the report, but Breer reports “money was a factor” for the Bills when their talks with the Steelers went off the rails Thursday night and Friday morning. There were multiple reports that Brown’s unwillingness to go to Buffalo was what blocked the deal from going through.

In addition to Brown’s demands, the Steelers have their own desired compensation from a trade and those desires have been too rich for some teams to this point. The combination means that the Brown saga drags on without a clear end in sight.