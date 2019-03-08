Report: One team was told Antonio Brown wants to be highest-paid WR in league

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2019, 1:59 PM EST
Antonio Brown said last month that he was not looking for a new contract when and if he is traded from the Steelers to a new team, but a team talking to Pittsburgh about trading for the wide receiver reportedly got a different message this week.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that a team involved in talks with the Steelers was told that Brown wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the league. Giants wideout Odell Beckham currently holds that spot with a contract that averages $18 million a year.

The identity of the team is not part of the report, but Breer reports “money was a factor” for the Bills when their talks with the Steelers went off the rails Thursday night and Friday morning. There were multiple reports that Brown’s unwillingness to go to Buffalo was what blocked the deal from going through.

In addition to Brown’s demands, the Steelers have their own desired compensation from a trade and those desires have been too rich for some teams to this point. The combination means that the Brown saga drags on without a clear end in sight.

  1. Translation….AB will either play for the Steelers this year or sit out for the next 3 and pay the Steelers back the bonus money… hmmm… the guy has tarnished his legacy

  2. He is delusional and if he wants out of Pittsburgh so bad he is doing a terrible job of making other teams want him.

  3. Not saying he’d actually get it, but is it surprising that he’d ask for this? He was the highest paid receiver before OBJ got his new contract in 2018.

  4. I think Colbert is playing both sides of the fence. If he is serious about trading Brown (my suspicion is that he is not), he will have to reduce his asking price. Brown isn’t the one negotiating the trade, which makes it difficult for me to believe that he suddenly demanded a new contract.

  5. This is so entertaining. Both sides may come out losers. And to think … all of this drama over a silly team MVP award.

  6. Many people continue to cast negative shawdows on the NFL believing it invulnerable. Media often reporting with dubious sources, owners and general managers caught in scandal, coaches as well, the agents acting as if integrity was not important. Then here come the players with little respect for teams, contracts, morals, or the cities these athletes represents. Blatant arrogance will cause a fall. Too big too fail….ask Merrill Lynch. Enron or Detroit. Every action does have consequences.

  8. Simple words cannot begin to describe the ridiculousness of this situation. What a train wreck for everyone – the Steelers, the fans, the team Mr. Big Chest ultimately plays for, and Mr. Big Chest himself. No one will be happy with the outcome – everyone loses.

