Report: Packers aren’t actually interested in Brown either

Getty Images

The Packers may be interested in Antonio Brown. Unless they aren’t.

The swirling confusion over the wantaway Steelers wide receiver’s situation has led to some ESPN-on-ESPN crime this morning.

Last night, ESPN’s Dianna Russini said the Packers were “interested and looking to make moves per sources.”

This morning, ESPN.com Packers beat reporter Rob Demovsky refuted that, in fairly explicit terms.

“The Packers won’t jump in now and were not involved before,” Demovsky wrote. “They never had any conversations with the Steelers about the receiver.”

While new Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst has promised to be more aggressive than his predecessor, Brown doesn’t seem like a philosophical fit in Green Bay anyway. The presence of Aaron Rodgers would have likely appealed to him more than Josh Allen, but it’s impossible to know if Brown would have balked at another cold-weather locale.