Report: Steelers are close to trading Antonio Brown

Mr. Big Chest apparently was right. Unless he decides once again to exercise his de facto no-trade clause.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are close to a deal to trade receiver Antonio Brown.

The team hasn’t been identified (it’s probably not the Bills). Many believe that it will be the Raiders. According to Dulac, three teams are “still alive” in the chase for Brown.

Brown expects a new contract as part of the trade, and the Steelers reportedly expect a first-round pick. The Raiders have three to give.

But watch the details carefully. The Raiders could get a first-round pick, but they also could get some consideration on the back end that would essentially make it less than a first-round pick.