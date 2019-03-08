Report: Steelers are close to trading Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2019, 6:10 PM EST
Mr. Big Chest apparently was right. Unless he decides once again to exercise his de facto no-trade clause.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Steelers are close to a deal to trade receiver Antonio Brown.

The team hasn’t been identified (it’s probably not the Bills). Many believe that it will be the Raiders. According to Dulac, three teams are “still alive” in the chase for Brown.

Brown expects a new contract as part of the trade, and the Steelers reportedly expect a first-round pick. The Raiders have three to give.

But watch the details carefully. The Raiders could get a first-round pick, but they also could get some consideration on the back end that would essentially make it less than a first-round pick.

38 responses to “Report: Steelers are close to trading Antonio Brown

  2. Dude is acting like a free agent.. AND HE IS NOT! I don’t have a dog in the fight here but am I the only one that will be cheering for his failure over the remainder of his career?

  3. “Brown expects a new contract as part of the trade, and the Steelers reportedly expect a first-round pick. The Raiders have three to give.”

    If the Raiders had 32 1sts giving up one of them under these circumstances is still overpaying.

  4. The Raiders trade their 24th pick for Antonio Brown.

    Give him a lot of guaranteed money first three years.

    That’s my prediction.

  5. “But watch the details carefully. The Raiders could get a first-round pick, but they also could get some consideration on the back end that would essentially make it less than a first-round pick.”

    If they Raiders can get Brown and a first rd pick that’d be awesome. Lol

  10. Sounds a lot like it will be the Raiders. Gruden cancelled an appearance last minute:

    “I just want to say I’m really sorry I cant be there at the clinic — trying to get a first down here” he said in a video message. “We got a lot going on.”

  14. The league better sit on this guy or every player with a name will screw the entire free agent system up forever. Others are watching. If he profits from this, others will follow suit

  17. Eagles. Dumped Bennett, dump Agholor and they opened up almost 17 million in cap space. Welcome Brown.

  18. Brown, a player under contract, has made himself the De facto GM of the Steelers by nixing deals. They better put a stop to this before out sets precedent

  19. hes coming to turn around the Memphis Express of the AAF. Mike Singletary, Mettenberger, and the old LSU dawgs are on FIRE all they need is a big time WR

  21. The Colts have the cap room to make him the highest paid receiver. But the question is whether Reich and the Bills want the headache.

    AB has handled his WHOLE beef with Big Ben in a VERY piss poor manner. Throughout much of his career, Ben has thrown teammates under the bus. Colbert and Tomlin should have both nipped that in the bud, the first time Ben did it. By default Ben is the leader but a REAL leader doesn’t publicly throw folks under the bus.

  22. If Raiders can’t protect Carr , or whomever, it doesn’t matter who the wideouts are.

  27. In a related story, Bruce Allensays the Skins have a trade in the works dealing multiple first and second round picks for an AFC receiver.

    Sarcasm…but could be true.

  28. Cmon gruden pull the trigger! Big bum can miss the playoffs again and throw juju and connor under the bus from here on out. #ABDC

  30. Good luck to which ever team acquire this migraine(he worst than the common headaches)

  31. Brown can shine in any offense. He can take a 5 yard pass to the house, and he can blow by everyone on deep balls. Also makes tough catches in traffic. He just wasn’t a good fit with the different personalities in Pittsburgh. It’s tough when there isn’t one guy in charge, like with Belichick or Gruden. Everyone knows who’s in charge. That is really important, especially with an ultra-passionate player like Brown. I think his passion combined with Gruden’s passion is a great match. If he goes to Oakland, every receiving record will be broken. If he goes to New England, they’ll win their 7th super bowl.

  36. But watch the details carefully. The Raiders could get a first-round pick, but they also could get some consideration on the back end that would essentially make it less than a first-round pick.

    The team that trades for him better look out for “some consideration on the back end” …. He’s all about himself, I’d pass, thank you.

    He used to take 5 yard passes 60 yards to the House, hasn’t done that in quite a while. Still the best at sideline catches and vertical routes. If he’s motivated might have two more big years left. He may end up missing his former QB though.

