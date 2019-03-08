Report: Tashaun Gipson among cuts in Jacksonville

Getty Images

Friday appears to be the day that the Jaguars are handling all family business.

Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports that the Jaguars are releasing safety Tashaun Gipson. There had been a report that the team was trying to trade him, but it’s hard to imagine they heard too many offers if they cut him loose without any compensation.

Friday also brought word that the Jaguars are also parting ways with defensive tackle Malik Jackson and running back Carlos Hyde. The three moves will clear more than $23 million in cap space for Jacksonville ahead of the start of the new league year.

Gipson joined the Jags as a free agent in 2016 and started every game the team’s played over the last three years. He had 159 tackles and six interceptions in his regular season appearances with the team.