Report: “Very few options left” for Antonio Brown trade

Getty Images

Now that we’ve all had a moment to take a deep breath and reflect on what might have been with Antonio Brown in Buffalo, we can shift our attention back to the question of just where the wideout will wind up in 2019.

Word in recent days was that the Steelers were pushing teams to come up with their last, best trade offers with an eye on getting a deal done before the week was out. Other than the Bills, though, we’ve since heard a lot more about teams that are pulling themselves out of the process than we’ve heard about teams pursuing the wideout.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports there are now “very few options left” for a trade and Brown’s role in the process does not appear to be making things any easier.

Multiple reports indicate that the talks between the Steelers and Bills were derailed by Brown’s unwillingness to go to Buffalo and the wideout has not been shy about saying he won’t play if things do not go according to his terms. There have been various reports about what Brown’s looking for from a new team, but finding a team that both fits those terms and wants to make a trade clearly is not an easy task.