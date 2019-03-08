Reports: Giants send Olivier Vernon to Browns for Kevin Zeitler

Getty Images

Two veterans who had been the subject of trade talk are being traded for each other.

The Giants are trading pass rusher Olivier Vernon to the Browns for guard Kevin Zeitler, according to multiple reports. The two teams are also swapping mid-round picks, with the Browns getting a better pick in the exchange.

Trades cannot become official until the new league year starts on Wednesday, but teams can agree to trades now, and the Browns and Giants have.

Vernon and Zeitler are both good players but both expensive. Vernon has a base salary of $15.25 million this season, while Zeitler’s salary is $10 million. There was talk that both players could be released if they weren’t traded because their teams didn’t want to pay them.

But the Browns think Vernon is worth the money and the Giants think Zeitler is worth the money. Perhaps this trade will be a win-win for two teams that need more wins on the field.