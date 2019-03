Getty Images

The Seahawks are re-signing defensive back Akeem King to a one-year, $1.4 million deal that includes a $400,000 signing bonus, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. The deal could pay up to $2.05 million with incentives.

King, 26, played all 16 games last season with one start at right corner. He played 145 snaps on defense and 134 on special teams.

The Falcons drafted King in the seventh round in 2015. He played five games as a rookie.

He spent 2017 on the Seahawks’ practice squad.