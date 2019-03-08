Second-round tender for Patrick Onwuasor

Getty Images

The Ravens have three linebackers on track for unrestricted free agency next week, but they’ve moved to hold onto one of their impending restricted free agents at the position.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports that the team has tendered Patrick Onwuasor. The tender is at the second-round level, which carries a salary of $3.095 million and gives the Ravens the right to match any offer sheet that Onwuasor might sign with a different team. If they don’t they’ll be compensated with a second-round pick.

Onwuasor made the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and has started 25 games over the last two seasons. He had 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles in the regular season and added another sack and forced fumble in the playoffs.

Assuming he stays put, Onwuasor will be in line for a big role again in 2019 whether C.J. Mosley, Terrell Suggs and Zadarius Smith are back or not.