So what the hell is going on with the Steelers and Antonio Brown?

Getty Images

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media dropped a bomb (or, as it may ultimately have been, a deuce) on the sports world by reporting late Thursday that the Steelers were close to trading receiver Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills.

The tweet, posted at 11:28 p.m. ET, cited “sources” in support of this proclamation: “The Steelers are closing in on a deal to send star WR Antonio Brown to the Buffalo Bills. There it is.”

Only there it isn’t.

The pushback began not long after, with multiple reports indicating that a deal isn’t close, and that a deal isn’t even happening. Brown himself called it “fake news.” Adam Schefter of ESPN, who surely is delighted that one of his rivals apparently swung and missed (then again, “there are people who tell you things that sometimes come to be and sometimes don’t“), posted a string of tweets saying that a trade to the Bills is “unlikely,” that a trade wasn’t “ever close to happening,” that talks with the Bills were “dead on Wednesday,” and that “nothing is close.”

We heard from a source at about 3:00 a.m. ET who called the NFL Media report “erroneous,” and who said that a deal to the Bills is “not even close.”

So what the hell is going on? Rapoport surely didn’t make it up. Someone (multiple someones, given the use of “sources”) whom he presumed to be in the know may have given him bad information, either accidentally or intentionally. If it was an accident, and if more than one person gave Rapoport false information accidentally, that would be unusual, to say the least.

A deliberate leak of false information regarding an impending trade would make sense in this context, because the Steelers have created an artificial deadline of Friday for teams to get their best offers to the table. And if the goal is to hold an auction, a false report that a team is close to trading for Brown becomes the “going once! . . . going twice! . . .” aimed at getting someone/anyone to jump.

It’s also possible that a deal for a trade between the Steelers and Bills was close, and that no one had bothered to gauge Brown’s level of interest in playing for the Bills, or the Bills level of interest in paying Brown more than the $39 million he’s due to make over the next three years. That would make Rapoport’s report true when it was posted, but it would make elements of Schefter’s tweets incorrect, especially the “dead on Wednesday” assertion.

Then there’s the possibility that someone deliberately lied to Rapoport with the sole purpose of making him look bad. Likewise, there’s a theoretical chance that someone leaked within the Steelers or the Bills false information to a suspected leaker in the hopes of smoking out whether that person would indeed leak it. (Yes, that has happened before.)

Then there’s this final possibility: The trade actually is going to happen. During the first segment of Friday’s PFT Live, I got this text from Rapoport: “This deal is going through. Just confirmed again. My gut says AB doesn’t want to show.”

So, basically, Friday is about to get interesting.