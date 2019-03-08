Source: Deal for Antonio Brown to Bills “not even close”

Getty Images

A tapping of the brakes on a possible trade of Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is in order.

A source told PFT’s Mike Florio early Friday morning that an NFL Network report of a trade nearing completion that would send Brown to the Buffalo Bills is “erroneous.” Additionally, a deal with the Bills regarding Brown is “not even close.”

NFL Network reported Thursday night that the Bills and Steelers were closing in on a deal to send Brown to Buffalo. In a reply to the official NFL instagram account, Brown offered a reply of “fake news” with a siren emoji from his verified instagram account.

Brown and the Steelers are likely headed toward a divorce as the two sides have been at odds ever since Brown did not play in the final game of the regular season. Brown has also expressed frustration over Ben Roethlisberger and what he felt was misplaced criticism by the Steelers’ quarterback.

While a trade to move Brown out of Pittsburgh may very well happen in the near future, it’s not happening right now with the Bills.