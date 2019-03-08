Steelers trade Marcus Gilbert to Cardinals

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 8, 2019, 1:27 PM EST
Marcus Gilbert‘s goodbye to Pittsburgh was accurate, and he’ll definitely be needing those sunglasses.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have traded the veteran right tackle to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.

The 31-year-old Gilbert’s on a reasonable contract, and if he’s well enough to play, he offers some stability up front for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals line was a mess last year because of injuries, and if Gilbert’s well, he’s an upgrade. But he’s played just 12 games the last two seasons.

The Cards have continued to load up on veterans before free agency, adding cornerback Robert Alford, tight end Charles Clay, and defensive end Brooks Reed already.

12 responses to “Steelers trade Marcus Gilbert to Cardinals

  5. Traded for a sixth rounder…”and, if he’s well enough to play”…doesn’t sound REAL comforting! Sounds like Steve Keim’s typical MO…groan:(

  7. clssylssy says:
    March 8, 2019 at 1:39 pm
    Traded for a sixth rounder…”and, if he’s well enough to play”…doesn’t sound REAL comforting! Sounds like Steve Keim’s typical MO…groan:(

    *********************************************************************

    To be fair, when Gilbert’s healthy, he’s among the top 10 (maybe top 5) RTs in the league. He has missed a ton of time, but pretty low risk move by the Cards. works out for the Steelers, too. Good chance they were going to eventually cut him — better to at least get something in return.

  8. steelcurtainn says:
    March 8, 2019 at 1:39 pm
    Not a bad move to pick up an extra pick considering Gilbert didn’t play last year.

    —–

    Good point. The Steelers will need to package multiple draft picks to entice some team to take AB off their books. Maybe a 2nd and a 5th.

  10. Thats a good move for both. Pittsburgh already has 2 good possible replacements on the roster for the position, and get a pick. Cards get a very reliable RT for a sixth with very manageable cap numbers. Hopefully the injuries will subside for him, plus a great locker room addition.

  11. SWFLPC.INC says:
    March 8, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    Good point. The Steelers will need to package multiple draft picks to entice some team to take AB off their books. Maybe a 2nd and a 5th.

    ******************************************************************

    Obvious draft needs: ILB, WR, CB, edge rusher, TE assuming James leaves, potentially another safety. Unless they’re filling all of these through FA, doesn’t make sense that they’re going to be shipping all these picks away.

  12. If he’s healthy he’s solid. And Pittsburgh gets a late round pick for a player they were planning on cutting anyway.

