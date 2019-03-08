Steelers trade Marcus Gilbert to Cardinals

Getty Images

Marcus Gilbert‘s goodbye to Pittsburgh was accurate, and he’ll definitely be needing those sunglasses.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Steelers have traded the veteran right tackle to the Cardinals for a sixth-round pick.

The 31-year-old Gilbert’s on a reasonable contract, and if he’s well enough to play, he offers some stability up front for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals line was a mess last year because of injuries, and if Gilbert’s well, he’s an upgrade. But he’s played just 12 games the last two seasons.

The Cards have continued to load up on veterans before free agency, adding cornerback Robert Alford, tight end Charles Clay, and defensive end Brooks Reed already.