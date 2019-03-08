The Antonio Brown trade fell apart on the 10-year anniversary of the Bills signing T.O.

Getty Images

The parallels between Antonio Brown wanting out of Pittsburgh and Terrell Owens wanting out of Philadelphia became obvious from the moment Brown threw a ball at a teammate and stormed out of practice only days before the last regular-season game of the 2018 season. And the connection between the two almost assumed a coincidental-to-the-point-of-bizarre quality on Friday.

Ten years ago today, on March 8, 2009, Owens signed with the Buffalo Bills, a team that as of midnight on March 8, 2019 reportedly was close to trading for Brown. (And, yes, it really has been 10 years.)

Owens signed in Buffalo only two days after being released by the Cowboys. Brown has been trying to get out of Pittsburgh for weeks, but he reportedly had no interest in playing for the Bills.

Although the Bills have a promising young quarterback in Josh Allen, the AFC East continues to run through New England. Given the struggles his current team has had with the Patriots, Brown surely realizes it wouldn’t have gotten any easier with the Bills — at least until Tom Brady finally retires. If he ever does.