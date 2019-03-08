The Antonio Brown trade fell apart on the 10-year anniversary of the Bills signing T.O.

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2019, 10:42 AM EST
Getty Images

The parallels between Antonio Brown wanting out of Pittsburgh and Terrell Owens wanting out of Philadelphia became obvious from the moment Brown threw a ball at a teammate and stormed out of practice only days before the last regular-season game of the 2018 season. And the connection between the two almost assumed a coincidental-to-the-point-of-bizarre quality on Friday.

Ten years ago today, on March 8, 2009, Owens signed with the Buffalo Bills, a team that as of midnight on March 8, 2019 reportedly was close to trading for Brown. (And, yes, it really has been 10 years.)

Owens signed in Buffalo only two days after being released by the Cowboys. Brown has been trying to get out of Pittsburgh for weeks, but he reportedly had no interest in playing for the Bills.

Although the Bills have a promising young quarterback in Josh Allen, the AFC East continues to run through New England. Given the struggles his current team has had with the Patriots, Brown surely realizes it wouldn’t have gotten any easier with the Bills — at least until Tom Brady finally retires. If he ever does.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “The Antonio Brown trade fell apart on the 10-year anniversary of the Bills signing T.O.

  2. Another one of those guys who has all the talent in the world, but his head keeps getting in his way. Given the the choices he made in addressing his issue with Big Ben who want want to take a chance on him?

  4. If you’re a team that’s looking at this guy on more than a talent basis…why would you want him?

    He just quit on a team that’s paying him tens of millions of dollars, and now you’ll have to pick up the tab. You’re going to lose a very high draft pick (and the lower salary you pay them versus a veteran). The guy nixed a trade because he didn’t like the market. He keeps running his mouth constantly, and threw a top 15 QB at his previous team under the bus repeatedly.

    I feel like the only teams that should be interested in him are ones with a 1-2 year SB window, because this guy is going to implode sooner rather than later.

  5. And this is news? Can’t imagine anyone wants to play for the BillS.
    ——————————————————————————————-
    Yeah, why would anyone want to play for some of the best fans in the NFL, in a sold out stadium every single week for one of the Rochester owners and the best young quarterbacks in the game one year removed from a playoff berth? I can’t imagine why.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!