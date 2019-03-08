Trevor Bates arraigned on five charges

Getty Images

Lions linebacker Trevor Bates was arraigned Friday on five charges stemming from a January incident in which he allegedly hit a New York City police officer, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Bates pleaded not guilty last month to charges of second- and third-degree assault, resisting arrest, theft of services and obstruction of governmental administration.

He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Bates’ next court date is June 3.

Bates underwent a mental health evaluation after he allegedly failed to pay a taxi fare and then struck a police sergeant trying to finger print him. The officer was diagnosed with a concussion.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said last week the team was in contact with Bates and attempting “to do everything we can to help our players” with mental health needs.