March 8, 2019
The Vikings splurged last year. This year, they’ll likely be purging.

Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press has taken a close look at the Vikings’ current cap crunch. They currently have $4.94 million in 2019 cap space. And, as Tomasson notes, they’ll need roughly $3 million to sign their draft picks.

As a result, the Vikings will need to create some cap space. Per Tomasson, they can easily cap dollars by dumping safety Andew Sendejo, clearing $5.5 million. Moving on from defensive end Everson Griffen would clear more than $11 million from the books, with only $1.2 million in dead cap charges.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph is in the final year of his contract, with a cap number of $7.625 million. Cornerback Trae Waynes and his $9.07 million cap number could be traded.

Something needs to be done, due in large part to the fact that quarterback Kirk Cousins has an extra-large $29 million cap number for 2019.

Whatever the Vikings do, they’ll need to figure out how to create some cap space in order to keep some of the players they have, and to use free agency as a way to address some of their needs. Otherwise, the Vikings will be hoping that recent draft picks develop, and that they find players who can make an instant impact in 2019.

23 responses to "Vikings facing a cap crunch

  3. 19 years with the VIKINGS, Rob Brzezinski is the BEST in the business. Not worried.
    SKOL ❤

  4. Trade cousins to AZ or some other team. Then, Draft a QB and keep the solid squad you have. In fact, grab a few other quality players with CAP savings from cousins savings and get even better.

  7. Glad they won the division and went deep in the playoffs after signing cousins. Oh wait……..

  14. actually, the entire premise of this article is wrong, until the last sentence. the vikings are fine, cap wise. they just can’t resign barr or richardson, and everybody knew that was coming. richardson was always a 1 year deal. they will draft barr’s replacement, and tom johnson, jaleel johnson, and jayln holmes will fill in for richardson at a fraction of the price.

    this entire teams core is signed for this year, with the exception of Barr, but that’s not a huge loss.

    why would a team just start cutting starters to free up cap space that they don’t need? ‘hey let’s cut this starter we’ve put 4 years of work into just so we can say we have more cap space!’

    as the vikings stand right now, they are under the cap, remmers and sandejo are all but gone, which will free up $10 million more in cap space that will allow them to extend theilan and sign harris. you use the cap to sign players you draft, not free agents.

    rudolph and waynes are not going anywhere. they are already budgeted into this years cap. next year they are both gone. or waynes stays and rhodes is gone.

    Griffen is not on the trade market because of cap reasons. he’s on the trade market because of his mental issues and unreliability. if he doesn’t have those mental health problems, there is zero talk of the vikings trading him. he’s gone next year, and that was the plan the entire time. Griffen is past his prime and trading him now would more so be to obtain high value in return, and freeing up cap space is just a bonus.

    a smart GM would understand that free agency is one of the worst ways to build a team. the cap is for your draft picks.

    only Barr is an actual cap casualty, and quite frankly, it’s not a big loss. he disappeared in so many games, especially against the bears week 17. i think a 2nd round draft pick could fit in those shoes.

    i certainly hope this team has learned its lesson from their previous failures in free agency and completely abandons the free agency fiasco.

    you might be wondering, well how are they going to fix the offensive line?

    DRAFT! DRAFT! DRAFT! no more free agent patch jobs!

    not one cent of money should be spend on free agents.

  18. Meh, they dump Sendejo and Remmers as expected, their cap hit decreases $10M, and they are back with the same amount of cap space as many other teams — and that’s before any other contract renegotiations. Nothing to see here, the Vikes just haven’t officially made their cap moves yet. I see the fans of teams with crappy players and plenty of cap space are enjoying this article.

  TheBloomer0069 says:
    19 years with the VIKINGS, Rob Brzezinski is the BEST in the business. Not worried.
    SKOL
    ==

    Best in the business at what? Assembling personnel that fits within the salary cap, but wins nothing of any real significance?
    You’re right. He IS the “BEST!”

  22. Time to make some trades of vets, bring some em in for re-negotiation and/or lop some heads…There will be some blood letting and the Grim Reaper will be seen leaving Vikings HQ. It’s the nature of the NFL, outside PAT land. The reload….as long as it’s not the rebuild.

