Woman bitten by Dak Prescott’s dog loses part of finger

Getty Images

The neighbor bitten by Dak Prescott‘s loose dog lost part of her right ring finger, WFAA reported Friday from court documents about the incident from last month. The woman was hospitalized for four days.

Animal Services officers in Frisco, Texas, previously issued two warnings in recent months after Prescott’s dogs escaped through an unsecured door.

On Feb. 25, a woman called police about a loose dog fighting with her dog through a fence. The resident tried to intervene and was bitten.

The pit bull belonging to Prescott that bit the woman remains in quarantine at the local animal shelter, with a court hearing March 20 to determine if the dog is a “dangerous dog.”