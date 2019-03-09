Bills among teams interested in trading for Frank Clark

Getty Images

The Seahawks put the franchise tag on defensive end Frank Clark, but that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to stay in Seattle.

Clark could get traded and multiple teams, including the Bills, are interested, Jay Glazer reports. Glazer notes that Bills director of player personnel Dan Morgan is close with Seahawks General Manager John Schneider, and the two could work something out.

Franchised players usually stick with their teams, either by signing the one-year franchise tender or agreeing to a long-term deal, but that doesn’t always happen. Last year the Dolphins franchised wide receiver Jarvis Landry and then traded him to the Browns. Clark could sign the franchise tag and then get traded. The Bills have plenty of cap space and all of their own draft picks plus additional picks in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds, so they’re a team that could be looking to trade for a pricey veteran.

The 25-year-old Clark is coming off the best season of his career, when he started all 17 games including the playoff game, recorded 14 sacks, forced three fumbles and intercepted a pass.