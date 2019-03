Getty Images

Cleveland is continuing its activity in the trade market.

A league source tells PFT the Browns are shopping tight end Darren Fells.

At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Fells is primarily a blocking tight end and has 68 catches in his five-year NFL career.

The 32-year-old Fells played 38.5 percent of the Browns’ offensive snaps last year and 40 percent of their special teams plays. He is due $3 million this year.