Carlos Hyde joins the Chiefs

Getty Images

One day, he was a member of a 2017 AFC finalist. The next, he’s a member of a 2018 AFC finalist.

Running back Carlos Hyde has signed a one-year, $2.8 million deal with the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

A second-round pick of the 49ers in 2014, Hyde signed a free-agent deal with the Browns last March. Traded to the Jaguars in October, Hyde didn’t do much for Jacksonville, and the Jags opted to cut him.

Because Hyde was released, his departure won’t count toward potential compensatory draft picks for 2020.

In Kansas City, Hyde joins a depth chart that includes Damien Williams, Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, and Darrel Williams. The Chiefs previously had Kareem Hunt under contract, but the 2017 rushing champ was dumped on the same day a video emerged of Hunt shoving and kicking a woman last February in Cleveland. Hunt has since signed with the Browns.