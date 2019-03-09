Case Keenum will face the Vikings in Minnesota this year

Getty Images

One of the 256 games on the 2019 regular-season schedule got a lot more interesting this week.

On a day and time to be determined by Howard Katz and company, Washington will visit Minnesota. Playing quarterback for the Vikings will be former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins. Playing quarterback for Washington will be former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum.

Yes, Keenum will make his return to the site of the Minneapolis Miracle during the coming season, and it’s a game that instantly becomes worthy of late Sunday afternoon placement, at a minimum. If former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson re-signs with Washington, it could be good enough for prime time.

Regardless, plenty of Vikings fans think that $18 million per year for Keenum would have made a lot more sense than $28 million for Cousins, who went 2-6 last year in games that fairly could be regarded as significant. The visit from Washington instantly becomes significant with Keenum on the Washington roster.

Other potentially significant games for Cousins and the Vikings in 2019 include (beyond the six against the Packers, Bears, and Lions), trips to Dallas, Kansas City, the Chargers, and Seattle, and visits from the Eagles and Falcons.