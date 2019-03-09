Cedrick Hardman dies at 70

Getty Images

NFL defensive lineman Cedrick Hardman has died. The former 49er and Raider was 70.

“We are truly saddened by the loss of one of the all-time great 49ers, Cedrick Hardman,” the team that made Hardman the 10th overall pick in the 1970 draft said in a statement. “During his 10-year career in red and gold, he anchored the vaunted ‘Gold Rush’ defensive line with a non-stop motor that put fear in the minds of opposing quarterbacks.”

Hardman, a Pro Bowler in 1971 and 1975, had 139 appearances for the 49ers, ranking No. 5 all-time among San Francisco defensive lineman.

Hardman spent his last two seasons with the Raiders, appearing in 32 games and winning Super Bowl XV.

A Houston native, Hardman racked up a whopping 38 sacks in 10 games at North Texas in 1969, one year after Hall of Famer Joe Greene finished his career at the school.

We extend our condolences to Hardman’s family and friends.