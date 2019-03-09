Chargers to sever ties with Jahleel Addae

Getty Images

Another safety will be entering a crowded market for free agency.

Veteran safety Jahleel Addae will be released by the Chargers, according to Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com.

Undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2013, Addae became a full-time starter in his third season. He has started all 34 regular-season and postseason games played by the team after its 2017 return to L.A.

The Chargers avoid $5.5 million in salary in bonuses for Addae, but they will take a $1 million cap charge as the Chargers pull the plug on the four-year, $22.5 million contract that Addae signed two years ago.

The move potentially puts Addae in play for one of the other veteran safeties who will be on the open market.