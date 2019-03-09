Charley Casserly changes his tune on Kyler Murray

Getty Images

Charley Casserly has gone from over-the-top criticism of Kyler Murray to over-the-top praise.

Casserly, the NFL executive turned NFL Network analyst who has garnered both attention and criticism for his comments about Kyler Murray’s supposed lack of preparation for Scouting Combine interviews, went back on NFL Network and lavished praise on Murray.

“Arm strength? He can make all the throws,” Casserly said. “Vision? It’s hard to read vision in this offense but you do see him sit there and have poise in the pocket and be able to see the field. And in running ability, guy is an excellent runner with the football. I think he’s got Russell Wilson arm strength and Russell Wilson running ability. I think this guy has got all the potential in the world to be a successful quarterback in the National Football League. And Mahomes — let’s bring up Mahomes for a second. Compare him and Mahomes on the college tape, I put this guy ahead of Mahomes.”

If Casserly thinks Murray is that great — better than reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes! — it’s bizarre that he neglected to mention all that earlier in the week, and talked only about how poorly Murray allegedly performed in private interviews with NFL teams.

It’s hard not to think that Casserly is feeling the heat of the obvious conflict of interest between advising other players on how to prepare for Combine interviews and criticizing Murray for supposedly being ill-prepared, and is now trying to do damage control.