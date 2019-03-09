Chris Banjo agrees to three-year extension with Saints

Getty Images

The Saints have come to terms with safety Chris Banjo on a three-year deal worth up to $9 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Banjo was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

The core special teams player has never missed a game since the Saints signed him Nov. 14, 2016. He has 14 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions since arriving.

The Saints enter next season with Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams as the expected starters at safety. They cut Kurt Coleman last month.

Banjo played 52 snaps on defense and 277 on special teams last season, finishing with 10 tackles. He made two interceptions in a regular-season game against the Eagles. In 2017, Banjo played 34 snaps on defense and 332 on special teams.

Banjo, 29, spent the first 3 1/2 seasons of his NFL career with the Packers. He originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Jaguars in 2013.